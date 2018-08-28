Watch the trailer of ‘Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’ season 2 here…!

The most awaited trailer of Sunny Leone’s biopic Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone Season 2 was released.

The official trailer captures the next phase of Sunny’s life and takes off exactly from the point where the previous season ended – the scene where Sunny meets her future husband.

In the two-minute promo, Sunny’s mother tells us about how she had always dreamt about her being the best daughter and the best wife but had never thought that her child will become one of the most popular faces in the adult film industry. The second season of the Sunny Leone’s biopic seems to be an emotional roller –coaster ride. The first season of the biopic received rave reviews from the critics and the audiences.

The trailer gives glimpses of how Sunny goes on to star in an adult movie bankrolled by her own production, her marriage, her equation with her mother and father and much more.

Season two hints at having new characters too and some more facts about Sunny’s life are to be revealed.

The first season premiered on 16 July and consisted of 10 episodes. The cast included Bijay Jasjit Anand and Grusha Kapoor as Leone’s parents, Rysa Saujani as her younger self, Karamvir Lamba as her brother, and Marc Bucker as her husband, Daniel Weber. The first season left off at the juncture where Leone ventured into the field of adult films, from which the second season takes off.

The second season premieres on 18 September on Zee5.

