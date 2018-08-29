Bollywood Actresses who walked the ramp with baby-bumps

These celebrities prefer work throughout their pregnancy and give maternity goals to all women out there.

Here are some Bollywood actresses who amaze us and boldly walked the ramp with baby-bumps.

Recently, Neha Dhupia, along with hubby Angad Bedi set the runway on fire with her baby bump. Dressed in an ethnic outfit, Neha was all smiles on the ramp and wasn’t shy for even a minute.

However, this is not the first time that an actress has taken the world by storm by stepping out during pregnancy.

Malaika Arora Khan, Lara Dutta have flaunted their baby bumps on ramp even before Kareena Kapoor Khan set the trend.

Even TV actress Shveta Salve and model Carol Gracias rocked the runway in style when they were pregnant. In fact, Carol twice hit the ramp flaunting her baby bump.

