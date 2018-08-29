KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

Convent Worker Reveals He Was Asked to Kill the Nun Who Filed a Complaint Against the Bishop

Aug 29, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Less than a minute
MULAKKAL

An Assam worker in the convent has revealed that he was asked to murder the nun who filed a complaint against Jalandhar Bishop Franko Mulakkal. The instructions he got where exactly to damage the brakes of the vehicle in which the nun traveled. Following his revelation, the nun has filed a complaint in Kuravilangad Police station.

READ ALSO: Rape of a nun by Catholic Bishop Franco Mullakkal: arrest delayed due to his priesthood says writer Sarah Joseph

It was Pintu, a native of Assam who was allegedly asked to do this heinous crime. In the complaint the nun has filed, it was said that Pintu got the instructions from the brother of the priest who is a close aide of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

He was asked to damage the brakes in the two-wheeler in which she traveled and also to keep the valve tube of the scooters tire loose. Pintu said he had a lot of pressure on him to do this. Kuravilangad Police has started the investigation into her complaint.

