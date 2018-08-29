Hidden Homemade Bomb Kills A Child; Many Injured

Unsuspected innocents were injured in a bomb blast, leaving 2 dead one of which was a child.

Under a motorcycle, a homemade bomb was hidden at a local street festival, in which 37 were wounded.

The incident took place in Southern Philippines, a region prone to the attacks of militants.

The explosion occurred in front of a clothing stall along a highway in Isulan in Sultan Kudarat province, where a festival was taking place.

According to the police, an investigation is under and so far no claims have been made on the blast.

READ ALSO: Airport Under Attack!!! Bomb Caller Fools Officials For the 4th Time

Sultan Kudarat province is on the Mindanao, Philippines’ second-largest island. The province has been plagued by Maoist and separatist rebellions for decades, giving rise to banditry and influence State Group influence.

Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), an armed group that has pledged allegiance with Islamic State, was suspected of being behind the attack.

Mindanao remains under martial law until the end of the year following a five-month occupation Marawi City in 2017 by an alliance of rebels loyal to Islamic State, in which the military prevailed. Hundreds of people were killed, mostly rebels and soldiers.

The latest bombing comes a month after a device was detonated in a van stopped at a checkpoint on the island of Basilan which killed 11 people, including four civilians.