Is Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to confirm their relationship?

Bollywood breakup’s relationship and marriage are common nowadays. Recent buzz in B’town is all about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

after years of keeping their alleged relationship away from the prying public eye, Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are apparently all set to come out in the open and confirm their relationship. While the reports of the two being more than friends are out in the open since quite some time, Arjun and Malaika have always maintained a dignified silence over their relationship. Since Malaika has separated from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and the latter has also moved on in his personal life, latest buzz suggests that she is no longer keen on keeping their relationship under wraps.

Reports also say that Malaika Arora’s ex-husband Arbaaz is also dating someone else.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England opposite Parineeti Chopra and India’s Most Wanted.

Malaika Arora will be seen flaunting her dance moves on an upcoming song of Vishal Bharadwaj’s film Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan.

