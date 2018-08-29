Man divorces wife through triple talaq in Kerala

A 23-year old Muslim woman had approached the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court pleading that her husband had ‘divorced’ her writing triple talaq on a paper in one go.

The husband, a native of Perumba in Payyanur town, had married the woman five years ago and the couple has a 4-year old son.

‘He disowned me on July 13 through triple talaq by writing the same in a white paper and sending it to me. After nine days, he married another woman,” the complainant said on TV.

The husband had not given back her 40 sovereigns of gold and 15-cent property given during the marriage.

Further, he had also threatened her of dire consequences if she moved legally.

Payyannur Police said it was awaiting the court directive to act.

Meanwhile, State Women’s Commission chairperson M.C. Josephine reacted sharply: “A case will be registered in the matter. Triple talaq is banned by the Supreme Court, and the Centre should immediately draft a law banning the inhuman practice.’