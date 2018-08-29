IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Men Not Able to Tolerate ‘Feminist Wives’Seek Refuge in Ganga River to ‘Save’ Themselves

OFFERS 'PISHACHINI MUKTHI' POOJA

Aug 29, 2018, 01:09 pm IST
The Hindu mythology says that taking a dip in the holy river Ganga can cleanse you of all your evils in life. Recently, a group of about 150 men came to the banks of Ganga to clean themselves, but not from any evils that they have committed, but to save themselves from their ‘diabolic and feminist’ wives.

These men, fed up in their married life had snapped their relationship with their respective wives and did a special ‘pishachini mukthi pooja'(which translates to ritual for getting rid of a devil). They also did the customary rituals that one perform at someone’s death, imagining their wife to be the dead person.

READ ALSO:Manju Pillai Takes a dig at ‘Feminists’ , Says Feminism is not about Making Comments Against Men

It was on the occasion of Save India Family Foundation(SIFF), an organization aimed at helping men and their family, celebrating their tenth anniversary that this group reached Varanasi. Rajesh Vakharia, founder leader of the organization said the wives were abusing the anti-dowry laws and were misusing that to torture men.

Amit Deshpande, a social activist, who went through his own journey of harassment and “years of long ordeal of court visits” said, “All of us felt extremely good to take that dip in Ganga to get rid of any bad memory of our past marital relationship. This kind of ritual was a much-needed one to make “harassed men” feel much better psychologically and move forward in life,”.

