Not to spread dirt through social medias, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people not to use social media to “spread dirt”, saying the issue was not about any ideology but it simply does not behove a decent society. In a video interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party workers and volunteers from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi stressed on the need to create an atmosphere of positive news about the country and share information that strengthens the society.

He lamented that a quarrel between two families in a ‘mohalla’ becomes a national news nowadays. Replying to a question, he said, “People at times overstep the bounds of decorum. They hear or see something false and forward it. They don’t notice that how much damage they are doing to society. Some people use such words that do not behove any decent society. They say or write anything about women.”

He then continued, saying that the issue is not about any political party or ideology. “It is about 125 crore Indians… and everybody should train themselves to never spread dirt through the social media,” the PM said.

The ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ or cleanliness drive is not just about sanitation but also about mental purity, he said, asking people to share good things around them on social media.