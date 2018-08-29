The Dutch Braid Bun: Step By Step Tutorial

What You Need
- Hairpins
- Elastic bands
- Comb
Procedure
- Take a section of hair from the front and begin weaving it into a Dutch braid. A Dutch braid is like a French braid, but instead of the middle section going under the side sections, it goes over the side sections. This creates an inverse French braid look.
- As you weave, keeping adding hair to the sides of the braid.
- Stop weaving the braid once you reach the nape of your neck. Tie an elastic band around the braid to keep it in place.
- Pancake the braid neatly and carefully.
- Take the ends of your hair and wrap it neatly around itself to form a bun and pin it in place.
Also Read: Hairstyle To Looks Slim Face: Step By Step Tutorial
Post Your Comments