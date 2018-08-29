FashionTrendy Hacks

The Dutch Braid Bun: Step By Step Tutorial

The Dutch Braid Bun

Aug 29, 2018, 08:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
The-Dutch-Braid-Bun-Hairstyle

What You Need

  • Hairpins
  • Elastic bands
  • Comb

Procedure

  • Take a section of hair from the front and begin weaving it into a Dutch braid. A Dutch braid is like a French braid, but instead of the middle section going under the side sections, it goes over the side sections. This creates an inverse French braid look.
  • As you weave, keeping adding hair to the sides of the braid.
  • Stop weaving the braid once you reach the nape of your neck. Tie an elastic band around the braid to keep it in place.
  • Pancake the braid neatly and carefully.
  • Take the ends of your hair and wrap it neatly around itself to form a bun and pin it in place.

Also  Read: Hairstyle To Looks Slim Face: Step By Step Tutorial

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 18, 2018, 10:10 am IST

Easy Elegant Party Hairstyles To Try

Jan 12, 2018, 03:56 pm IST

Beauty Hacks: Tips for sexy smooth legs

Jan 20, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

BEAUTY HACKS: How to remove facial hair permanently at home

Jun 4, 2018, 04:03 pm IST

See Unknown Unique Uses OF Vaseline

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close