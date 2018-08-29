The Dutch Braid Bun: Step By Step Tutorial

What You Need

Hairpins

Elastic bands

Comb

Procedure

Take a section of hair from the front and begin weaving it into a Dutch braid. A Dutch braid is like a French braid, but instead of the middle section going under the side sections, it goes over the side sections. This creates an inverse French braid look.

As you weave, keeping adding hair to the sides of the braid.

Stop weaving the braid once you reach the nape of your neck. Tie an elastic band around the braid to keep it in place.

Pancake the braid neatly and carefully.

Take the ends of your hair and wrap it neatly around itself to form a bun and pin it in place.

Also Read: Hairstyle To Looks Slim Face: Step By Step Tutorial