These Items to be Checked separately from Handbags at Airports

Soon air passengers may have to take out their mobile phones, chargers, wallets and any other electronic items from their handbags for screening at airports. Till now, only laptops and tablets were required to be kept in trays for screening.

According to a TOI report, following some cases of detection of knives in the past few days, now odd-sized pens are also being screened with enhanced care. In the past few weeks, passengers flying out of Delhi have been asked to take these steps. A senior CISF officer said that this is being carried out across the country for speedier security clearance at airports.

Passengers who possess gun licences often bring handbags that have bullets in them. The CISF staff checking these items and removing them from handbags slows the entire process, and this often leads to long queues. At most of the airports in India, congestion at pre-embarkation security check (PESC) points is a major concern, including the Delhi airport and Mumbai airport