This Picture Of Suhana Khan hugging her brother is breaking the internet: See Pic

Aug 29, 2018, 08:12 pm IST
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan are giving us major sibling goals.

A new picture of Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan has surfaced on the internet and we’re loving the bonding. Although this isn’t the first time the brother-sister duo is spending some quality time together.

 

 

Recently, Suhana featured on the cover of Vogue and unfortunately SRK’s darling daughter was heavily trolled on social media. Opening up about vile internet trolls, Suhana, in a statement to Vogue, said, “I still find it hard because people feel like they can judge you. Especially on social media. Pictures from my private Instagram account get leaked. There are so many people talking about you. They don’t know you, and they don’t know what they’re talking about, but they’re just talking. And that can mess with your self-confidence.”

She further added, “I keep telling myself that haters are going to hate, but I can’t honestly say that I don’t get upset by it. It’s annoying, but I keep telling myself other people have bigger problems.”

