Ameesha Patel sizzling hot in latest photoshoot: See Pics

Ameesha Patel has been a superstar in the early years of the noughties. She gave superhits like Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar, Humraaz etc
She is more active in social media and She always amazes us with her bold pictures. Because of her bold sexy appearance she always falls into a victim of cyberbullies.
Actress receives major backlash when it comes to her bold and glamorous photo shoots. The trolls are mostly age-shaming Ameesha Patel! The actress who is in her forties is apparently ‘too old’ to be sexy and glamorous according to these mindless and unkind trolls. She is also called ‘too desperate’ and ‘out of work’ star in reaction to posting sultry images online.
Thank u @subisamuel for another creative picture from our recent photoshoot… ???
