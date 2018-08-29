IndiaLatest NewsNEWS

Three Bangladeshi terrorists arrested by Border Security Force

Aug 29, 2018, 06:06 am IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested three Bangladeshi youth along the international border and later handed them over to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on Monday after the BSF team noticed a suspicious movement along the international border.

“On Tuesday, they were handed over to the police. We are trying to investigate how they managed to reach here. A detailed investigation will be done regarding this,” RS Pura Superintendent of police RC Kotwal told.

On Sunday, four newly recruited terrorists, along with warlike stores, were arrested from the upper reaches of Handwara’s Kalaroos region, while they were attempting to exfiltrate across the Line of Control.

The terrorists, who were recruited by Al Badr for a planned exfiltration, were trapped after the army and local police laid an ambush.

