11 district collectors Transferred by Telangana government

The Telangana government on Tuesday transferred 11 district collectors, including the one of Hyderabad.

Controversial Warangal (urban) district collector Amrapali Kata was transferred but was not allocated any post.

Rangareddy district collector M. Raghunandan Rao would now head Hyderabad district.

Incumbent Hyderabad district collector Yogita Rana has been appointed as director, public health and family welfare, relieving Vakati Karuna from additional charge.

Khammam district collector Lokesh Kumar would now head Rangareddy district, while Mancherial collector RV Karnan would head Khammam.

Siddipet district collector P. Venkata Rami Reddy and Rajanna Sircilla district D Krishna Bhaskar have swapped their places.

Kumarambheem Asifa-bad collector Patil Prashant Jeevan is transferred Warangal (Urban), while Bhadradri Kothagudem collector Rajeebgandhi Hanumanthu is transferred to Kumarambheem Asifabad.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally district collector D Amoy Kumar is transferred as Bhadradri Kothagudem district, whereas Sangareddy collector V. Venkateswarlu is transferred to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Gajwel area development authority special officer M. Hanumantha Rao has been transferred to Sangareddy.