Aishwarya Rai on Abhishek’s decision of staying away from Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya are one of the most popular couples in B-Town.

The latest buzz is that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan coming together for a film was always going to be a big news and buzz around Gulab Jamun has justified this.

The Anurag Kashyap will see Abhishek and Aishwarya collaborating after eight years and the former Miss World says she committed to the film much before Abhishek did.

“I agreed on it early last year. At that time, Abhishek had taken a small break to review his work. It was a good move because I think every professional should do that. He just wanted to sit back and decide what he wanted to do next,” she said in an interview to DNA.

She added, “He chose Manmarziyaan then, and now with Anurag directing this one (Gulab Jamun) too, people have incidentally put it together and there have been a lot of re-mentions. We will set the plan to do this one soon.”

Earlier, Abhishek had opened up on collaborating with Aishwarya in the film and said, “Gulab Jamun is a sweet film and it’s always a pleasure to work with the missus. Every time we’ve done a film together, it’s been special.”

Abhishek will be seen in manmarziyaan and Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan, which was a dud at the box office. They were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan.

