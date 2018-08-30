Arjun Kapoor makes a hilarious comment on Sonam Kapoor’s new look

Sonam Kapoor all set for her next movie, The Zoya Factor. Her last film, Veere Di Weeding, which boasted of an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, has turned out to be a hit.

She had begun shooting for her new film, to be directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film also stars Malayalam sweetheart Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel by the same name and charts the relationship between an advertising executive and her interactions with the Indian Cricket Team.

The actress new look is shared by Rhea Kapoor and Sonam was seen on a different look for the film and got her hair permed. Sonam can be seen wearing an oversized brown blazer with sky blue shirt and matching brown buttoned pants. Sonam has a huge ear loop on and is holding a clutch. Not to be missed are the rings on her fingers. She choice of footwear is sleek as she wears plain black heels.

Sharing the picture, Rhea wrote: “Hi I’m the president of the Big Boys Club. @sonamkapoor in @yproject_official Jewels by @beganijewels.”

Reacting to the picture Arjun Kapoor, cousin and the actor wrote: “I want my suit back.” Father Anil Kapoor is, of course, at his indulgent best and said, “Love the look” while Farah Khan Kundar also commented on the permed hair and said: “Loving the hair… perms r back?”

The film will mark Dulquer’s second Hindi film after Karwaan, which also starred Irrfan Khan.

