Four members of a family found dead at a house in Pataudi

Four members of a family were found dead at a house in Pataudi, 50 km from Gurgaon on Wednesday.

While 25-year-old Manish and his 62-year-old mother Phoolwati were found in a pool of blood, Manish’s wife Pinki, 24, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in their home in Brijpura.

Their one-year-old daughter was severely wounded and died in the hospital the same day, the police said. Their son, 2-year-old Akshay was reportedly in school when the killings took place.

A neighbour informed about the murders of the Sarpanch around 7:45 pm who escalated the matter to the police.

The police noticed some cuts on Pinki’s wrist and legs and say they are investigating if Pinki murdered the three before committing suicide or if someone entered their house and killed them.

For now, a case has been registered against unknown persons and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

During an investigation, it was found Manish and her mother was hit with a heavy weapon, police officer Ber Singh said.

“A forensic team is examining the crime scene. We have deployed police teams in the village to maintain law-and-order,” he said.

Kuldeep, a family relative, said, “When he came, there was police and a lot of people had gathered. Police did not allow us to enter inside.”

“It’s a case of murder,” he added.