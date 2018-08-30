Gulf Expats Donate One Month Salary To Flood-Hit Kerala

Every small bit counts, particularly for flood-hit Kerala as donations both big and small is slowly helping the state back on its feet.

Through a Facebook post on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested all Keralites to donate one month’s salary in ten monthly instalments.

Accepting his appeal, UAE expats have come forward with a social media campaigning requesting Keralities to donate. While most of them have already donated, they have decided to take up the CM’s appeal as a challenge.

A couple in Al Ain have decided that rather than spending money on a traditional naming ceremony for their newborn baby, they have cancelled the function and decided to use the expenses as a donation. The value of the gifts that their baby received too will be donated.

An office secretary in Abu Dhabi and his wife working for a bank in Kerala are also contributing their month’s salaries, and believe that their one month’s salary will help build a new “a dreamland”.

While many people have accepted the appeal, and have donated their salaries; some are to donate it directly to the CM Pinarayi Vijayan as they were impressed with his leadership.

An expat and chairman of Pravasi Bandhu Welfare Trust in Sharjah, K.V. Shamsuddin assured that the donations will not be misused.

“We don’t need to worry about the misuse of our donations. A vigilant society can check corruption these days,” he said.

70 CRORES FROM MALABAR

The Malabar Group of Companies has announced a contribution of Rs 70 crores in total towards flood relief in Kerala.

MP Ahammad, chairman of Malabar Group, handed over a cheque of Rs20 million yesterday to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, a statement from the company said.

He also committed to Rs50 million in financial aid for rebuilding and repairing houses lost and damaged in the flood. This includes Rs10 million collected from the employees of Malabar Group.

The entire relief activities will be routed through Malabar Housing Charitable Trust.

As part of the group’s corporate social responsibility activities, it sets aside a fixed percentage of its net profit for the benefit of the needy.