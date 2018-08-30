Gunfight Breaks Out Between Army & Terrorists; Trapped

A gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists is currently taking place at the borders in Jammu Kashmir.

The encounter is taking place in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to the latest media reports, 1 terrorist has been killed while 2 are trapped.

No report of casualties or injuries has been reported as of now. More details are awaited.

This takes place after 4 policemen lost their lives in a terror attack that took place in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, hours after Altaf Kachru and an unidentified militant were shot dead.

Altaf Kachru was one of the oldest Hizbul Mujahideen militants operating in the Kashmir Valley. He was involved in many cases including the killing of policemen.

They were gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.