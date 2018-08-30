How To Make Eggless Marble Cake At Home

If you are under the misconception that eggless cakes never turn out to be soft, this ‘Eggless Marble Cake’ recipe will surely prove you wrong. It’s moist, fluffy, tasty and very soft, with the blend of chocolate and vanilla flavours. Try it and you will make it again and again.

Eggless Marble Cake

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 30 minutes

Total in: 45 minutes

Makes: 5 servings

Ingredients

225 grams All Purpose Flour (Maida)

3 tablespoons Flaxseed powder (flax meal)

1-1/2 teaspoons Baking powder

225 grams Butter

200 grams Caster Sugar

1/2 cup Milk

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

3 tablespoons Cocoa Powder

How to make

To begin making the Eggless Marble Cake, prep all the ingredient and keep them ready.

In a mixing bowl, add the flax seed powder and 9 tablespoons water and stir well to combine. Allow this mixture to rest for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes you will notice that the mixture has become slimy like an egg. This mixer is called the flax meal egg replacer or the flax egg.

In a mixing bowl, cream the butter and sugar till light and fluffy. Add milk and mix well until creamy.

Add the flour, baking powder, vanilla essence and flax egg to the sugar-butter mix. Mix gently such that everything blends well.

Now divide the cake dough into 2 parts. Add the cocoa powder to one portion of the cake batter and make a smooth chocolate mixture.

Now both vanilla and chocolate cake batter is ready.

Preheat the oven at 170 C for 10 minutes. Line the baking tray with butter paper and grease with oil and keep aside.

Pour all of the white batter into the prepared pan. Top with the chocolate batter in circles as shown below. Then with a fork/knife make marble like patterns gently combining both the eggless chocolate marble cake batter to give it a marble-like finish.

Place the eggless chocolate marble cake into the preheated oven (170 C) for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Set eggless chocolate marble cake aside to cool down completely on a wire rack and then cut into slices.

Eggless Marble Cake is ready to be served.

FLAX SEED POWDER

Ingredients

1 tablespoon Flaxseed powder (flax meal)

3 tablespoons Water

How to make