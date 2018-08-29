From Gajar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa) To Aloo Ka Halwa

Grated Potato Halwa or Aloo Ka Halwa is an amazing halwa with simple and handy ingredients topped with dry fruits and nuts. Make it for special occasions and everyone will love it.

Aloo Ka Halwa

Prep in: 15 minutes

Cooks in: 35 minutes

Total in: 50 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups Potato (Aloo), grated

1 cup Sugar

12 Saffron strands

2 tablespoon Ghee

1/4 cup Mixed dry fruits, chopped

1 teaspoon Lemon juice

1 pinch Salt

Water, as required

How to make

To begin making Aloo Ka Halwa (Grated Potato Sweet), grate the potato. As you grate the potato, keep a big bowl of water and keep adding the grated potato into it. This is essential to prevent browning.

Also, soak the saffron in a little quantity of hot water for 15 minutes. Keep this aside for further use.

Take a thick bottomed kadai and heat ghee. Now add dry fruits and fry until they turn golden. Keep this aside.

Take the same wok, add the soaked grated potato, water to soak them. Now close and cook with salt for almost 15 minutes or until they are 3/4th done.

Drain the water from cooked grated potato. Add this potato into the wok.

Add sugar to the cooked potato and start mixing well.

Add soaked saffron strands, mix well until the sugar melts and forms a thick syrup like consistency.

Now add the ghee fried dry fruits along with the remaining ghee.

Mix again and cook well on medium heat until it thickens (It takes around 15 minutes for thickening on medium flame).

In the end, switch off, add lemon juice and mix well. Serve hot or warm topped with nuts or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Serve Aloo Ka Halwa (Grated Potato Sweet) as a dessert after a festive Indian meal.

Notes