Janhvi Kapoor spotted wearing mom Sridevi’s Dupatta with an outfit: See Pics

Aug 30, 2018, 03:27 pm IST
Sridevi and Janhvi shared a strong bond when the actress was alive. She was close to both her daughters and the trio was often seen going out for movies and lunch dates.

Dhadak debutant, Janhvi graced Sridevi’s old dupatta and wore it ditto like her mother. Janhvi styled the beautiful rose printed pink dupatta with a solid white kurta, just like her mother. Like mother, like daughter, we say! This has surely touched our nostalgic chords, and Janhvi continuing her mother’s legacy has left us all teary-eyed.

