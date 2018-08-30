La Tomatina 2018: Know more About Amazing Tomato Festival of Spain

The world’s biggest tomato festival held annually in Spain has begun. The La Tomatina event has turned the streets of Spain’s Bunol bright red as people pelt each other with smashed tomatoes.

Every year on the last Wednesday in August, the small city of Buñol, Spain gets all juiced up for the “world’s biggest food fight,” La Tomatina.

There are certain rules to be followed while throwing the tomatoes.

Here are the rules:

Do not tear or throw your T-shirts or others T-shirts

Squash the tomatoes before throwing them so that it is less painful

Keep a safe distance from the lorries carrying tomatoes

Stop throwing tomatoes when you hear the shot of the second firework warning

Listen and follow the directions of security staff

Ensure you are not carrying any backpack, bag, camera or any objects that may cause harm because they are not allowed.

Tickets need to purchased to enter the festival zone. Tickets can be bought for group or individuals depending on the number of people accompanying it.

There are also group tours that take you around Spain around the festival which includes a festival ticket, after party-ticket, accommodation and transport.