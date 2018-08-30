Minor son of Sub-Inspector arrested for Raping another Cop’s Teenage Daughter

A minor son of a Delhi Police Sub-inspector was on Thursday arrested for raping another cop’s 16-year-old daughter for months. The 17-year-old accused was arrested after he went to the victim’s house and asked her to have sex with him. It was then her father caught the accused and informed the Dwarka police.

The accused, according to the reports, met the girl after her cousin introduced her to the boy. “The teenager befriended her and managed to win her confidence. The accused then took her to an unknown location on the pretext of a romantic date and offered soft drinks laced with drugs,” he said.

A police official told India Today that the accused recorded an objectionable video clip of the girl and used to blackmail her with it. He even forced her to have sex with him and threatened her of making the videos public if she resisted.

The boy used to call her to hotels, guest houses and rape her a number of times in the next few months. On Monday, when the accused called her and she refused to meet him, the accused got angry and came over to her house. “While he was threatening the girl, her father heard the conversation and nabbed him immediately,” the official said.