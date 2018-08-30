Mulayam Singh Yadav Emotionally Speaks About What Happens Now In His Life

Breaking down, patriarch stated that no one respected him, and maybe will do so after his death.

On the 25th of August, at a dais, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said that no one honoured him.

Remembering Ram Manohar Lohia, he said that India has a tradition where people are honoured once they have died.

“Today nobody honours me, maybe they will after I die. I remember Lohiaji had once said that our country honours people after their death,” he said at the event that was held to celebrate the party’s veteran leader Bhagwati Singh’s birthday.

Yadav remembered that it was the veteran leaders like Bhagwati Singh who pushed forward the party with their ideas of socialism and strengthened the party; and that the present generation should take a leaf out of their books.

“The young leaders of today should take lessons in simplicity from senior leaders and take the party forward with values which are the core of our party,” he said.

Speaking on his son and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, he said:

“My blessings are with him (Akhilesh) as he is my son, though I don’t agree with his decisions,” adding, “I am not forming any new party as of now.”