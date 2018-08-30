‘Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi May Take 2-Weeks Break From Politics

Congress President Rahul Gandhi may take a 2-weeks leave from politics.

Rahul Gandhi is likely to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the first week of September and may leave later this week for the journey, according to sources.

Gandhi had desired to undertake the Yatra during Karnataka assembly elections and had announced it at the party’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Rally’ at Ramleela maidan on April 29.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to leave on August 31 and start his pilgrimage the next day which may keep him away from politics for around a fortnight.

The yatra is conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs every year. This year, the yatra had begun on June 8 and will culminate on September 8.

The sources add that his office has already applied to the MEA for undertaking the pilgrimage and he is likely to travel from the Nepal route.

Gandhi, who has often talked about being a devotee of Lord Shiva, had said during the rally that the desire to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra arose when his plane plunged hundreds of feet in the air while he was travelling for poll campaign in Karnataka.

The arduous pilgrimage to Mt Kailash, considered the abode of Lord Shiva in Hindu mythology, is organised every year between June and September.

“A few days ago, we were on our way to Karnataka in an aircraft. And the aircraft suddenly came down by 8,000 ft. I thought ‘gaadi gayi’ (it was all over), he had said in his first public comment on the incident.

“The moment I thought that it was all over, it struck my mind that I have to go to Kailash Mansarovar. So, I would require your leave of 10-15 days after the Karnataka Assembly polls, he told the gathering at Ramlila Maidan.

On April 26, the plane carrying Gandhi and some others from Delhi to Hubballi airport in Karnataka developed a technical problem and tilted heavily on the left side. The plane dipped steeply with violent shuddering, but soon recovered and landed safely.

Earlier, a major controversy had erupted when the Congress party had alleged that Rahul’s request to undertake a yatra to the Kailash Mansarovar was declined by the MEA. However, the MEA on its part had claimed that Rahul never made a formal plea seeking permission embark on a pilgrimage to the Lord Shiva’s shrine.

There are two routes of the yatra. While the route through Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand involves some trekking and costs about Rs 1.6 lakh per person, the second route through Nathu La Pass in Sikkim costs around Rs 2 lakh person as it is more motorable and thus, suits senior citizens. The duration of Lipulekh Pass route is 24 days whereas the duration of pilgrimage through Nathu La Pass is 21 days. The Nathu La Pass route was opened in 2015.