150 Husbands Conduct ‘Last Rites’ for their Alive ‘Feminist’ Wives

Last week, 150 men from all over the country came together to take a dip in the sacred river Ganga in Varanasi. This ‘holy dip’ was an attempt to wash off the toxicity and negativity that was caused by their ex-wives. This activity was encouraged by a men’s rights NGO named Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), an organisation formed in 2007 to fight against misuse of Indian laws related to dowry harassment.

According to Rajesh Vakharia, the founding member of the organisation, the Indian laws are biased against the male population. “There is an Animal Welfare Ministry, but there’s no ministry for the protection of Indian men. Should men be treated worse than animals?” Vakharia asked. He added, “women who have ego issues can file sexual harassment cases.” The men also performed the ‘last rites’ or ‘shraadha’ of their wives, who are hale and healthy but are separated from these men.

This organisation has even motivated 150 men to conduct a ‘pishachini mukti puja’ (to free them from ‘demons’) for their former wives, to erase the bad memories of their past marriage