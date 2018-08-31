Supreme Court Postpones Article 35A Hearing To Next Year

The Supreme Court has been hearing the case of Article 35 A pertaining to the state of Jammu Kashmir.

As of now, the Apex Court has postponed the hearing for the case as it will interfere with upcoming elections in the state.

The Jammu Kashmir government, on Wednesday, approached the Supreme Court seeking the adjournment of the hearing, stating that any debate and discussion on Article 35 A has direct repercussions on law and order in the state, to the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

“Let the elections take place. We are told there is law and order problem,” the SC bench said.

The top court adjourned the hearing and has now set the date for the next hearing in the second week of January 2019.

Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and denies property rights to women who marry those from outside the state.

The provision, which leads to such women from the state forfeiting their right over property, also applies to their heirs.

The dates for the local body elections in the state have not been declared yet, but are they likely to be held in September-end.

Life in Kashmir came to a standstill on Thursday and Friday due to a complete shutdown called by separatists against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35A.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike. Authorities said the areas where restrictions under section 144 CrPC have been imposed include police station Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharajgunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order.