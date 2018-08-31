Delicious Combination Of Lentils & Chicken- Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew

Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew Recipe is a flavour packed dish made from a combination lentil and meat. Both are filled with a good amount of protein and is cooked along with some fresh and dry herbs.

Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew

Prep in: 5 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 25 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

300 grams Chicken, cut into medium pieces

1 cup Rajma (Large Kidney Beans), soaked overnight

1 Onion, finely chopped

4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped

1 cup Parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)

1 teaspoon Dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 teaspoon Red chilli powder

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil

How to make