Delicious Combination Of Lentils & Chicken- Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew

Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew Recipe is a flavour packed dish made from a combination lentil and meat. Both are filled with a good amount of protein and is cooked along with some fresh and dry herbs.
Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew
Prep in: 5 minutes
Cooks in: 20 minutes
Total in: 25 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 300 grams Chicken, cut into medium pieces
- 1 cup Rajma (Large Kidney Beans), soaked overnight
- 1 Onion, finely chopped
- 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 1 cup Coriander (Dhania) Leaves, finely chopped
- 1 cup Parsley leaves, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)
- 1 teaspoon Dried oregano
- 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1 teaspoon Red chilli powder
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil
How to make
- To begin making the Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew Recipe, we will soak the rajma beans overnight.
- Pressure cook the rajma, along with a little salt and enough water for about 30 minutes until it is soft and well cooked.
- Heat a pressure cooker on medium heat with oil, add cloves of garlic and saute till they soften. Add in chopped onion and saute till they turn translucent and become slightly golden.
- Add washed chicken pieces and saute till the pieces are lightly roasted. Add in chopped parsley, coriander leaves, dried fenugreek leaves, dried oregano, salt to taste, turmeric powder and red chilli powder as well.
- Keep sautéing until the leaves wilt. Add 1 cup of water and pressure cook for around 3 whistles until the chicken is cooked well.
- Once done allow the pressure to release naturally. Stir in the cooked rajma and check the salt and seasonings. Give the Persian stew a brisk boil and turn off the heat.
- Transfer the Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew into a serving bowl and serve hot.
- Serve the Persian Chicken Kidney Bean Stew Recipe along with warm rice & fresh salad.
