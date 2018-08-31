Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in the cover pic of Grazia!

After the success of debut film, Janhvi is gearing up for next. Even before the release of Dhadak, she made huge fan followers. Janhvi has featured on the cover of leading fashion magazine Grazia. On the cover.

Janhvi made a style statement in a signature embroidered bustier, tuxedo trousers and minimal earrings, all by Louis Vuitton and she looks absolutely stunning. As soon as the cover photo was made public, it went viral in no time and took the social media with a massive storm.

Janhvi posted a photo of a pink and green Louis Vuitton bracelet to lend her support to children in urgent need. However, she was trolled for the same as her followers noted that contradiction between talking about charity and promoting a luxury brand like Louis Vuitton. One of the followers commented on the post that everyone can lend support by donating directly or by doing some social work but there is no need to buy an LV bracelet for the same.

View this post on Instagram PIC | Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra last night. @janhvikapoor A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanpage) on Aug 2, 2018 at 3:35am PDT

