After wink, Priya Prakash Varrier stuns with her sensational smile

Aug 31, 2018, 03:42 pm IST
Priya Prakash Varrier has become an overnight celebrity. The 18-year-old, a first-year B.Com student at Vimala college in Thrissur, featured in a Malayalam song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the film Oru Adaar Love.

A clip from the song has since gone viral online and has made her an Internet sensation not just in India but in countries as far as Egypt and neighbouring Pakistan, where fans have been posting comments about her expressive face.

Soon after the song was released, Priya shined through as a social media star and starting trending on top charts on every social media platform. From emerging as the most googled celebrity in that particular week to gaining more than 2 million followers on her official Instagram account, the charm of Priya’s wink was undeniable and unbeatable.

Recently a picture of her with a bright mile went viral on social media. The wink queen has turned up the glam quotient with her elegant attire where she is seen wearing a sleeveless blouse paired with long earrings and perfectly styled bun.

 

?

