Man attempts to Sell Child for Rs. 2,500 for Wife's Treatment

In the district hospital, we were told to get blood for her. They told me that she will not survive if blood is not arranged for her.

Aug 31, 2018, 04:07 pm IST
A UP man made an attempt to sell his four-year-old daughter so that he could get his pregnant wife treated. It was at the nick of time, the Uttar Pradesh Police intervened and stopped him from committing the crime.

According to an ANI report, the man’s wife was seven months pregnant and she had to be admitted to the hospital post developing complications. The doctors asked him to arrange for blood so that they can start her treatment, but since he had no money, he tried to sell his child for Rs 2,500.

“In the district hospital, we were told to get blood for her. They told me that she will not survive if blood is not arranged for her. I didn’t have money, so I had no other option, but to sell my child,” said the pregnant woman’s husband to ANI.

