Naxal Activists Scared Of Jail? Naxalism To End Soon? BJP General Secretary

Is Naxalism to end soon in India? BJP general secretary has stated so in an event.

“Few activists are now scared to go to jail and they are requesting to keep them in house arrest. In the coming days, Naxalism will end. Already Naxalism has come down in districts by the efforts of police and government, but there are some activists who are staying in cities and supporting Naxalism. It should also be ended. Naxalites are enemies and some of their supporters are professors and human rights members,” Ram Madhav said in a recent press event in Hyderabad.

The general secretary’s statement comes after the Supreme Court directed the Pune police to keep the Bhima Koregaon violence’s 5 accused under house arrest, on Wednesday.

The 5 accused are Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bhardwaj, and will be under house arrest till the 5th of September.

These activists are under police scanner for having links with the Naxals and also being allegedly involved in triggering violence at Elgaar Parishad, an event to mark the 200th year of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, in Pune that took place in January this year.