Pujara’s Valiant Fight With Tail Puts India Slightly Ahead of England

England had a major recovery in a partnership between Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, taking team total from 86 for 6 to a respectable 245. India had a very similar comeback, orchestrated by a brave Chetheswar Pujara with the company of tail. Pujara carried his bat through, scoring 132 off 257. While batting with the tail, we also got to see some of his aggressive shots as well. Check out the score.

Moeen Ali picked 5 wickets in a short span of time, thanks to some questionable shots from Pandya and Ashwin. Pujara held one end strong, essaying some super shots. Just when it seemed Pujara was running out of partners until he found some determined company from Ishant Sharma and Bumrah.

England had to bat 4 overs in the day which they did quite comfortably.