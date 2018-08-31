Watch This Hilarious VIDEO Where BJP Leaders Are Seen As Bahubali Characters

With the elections around the corners, the parties have been showing their creativity in various ways. And this latest Bahubali spoof VIDEO is the proof.

Although elections are still a few months away, the election fever has gripped the nation with the parties stepping up their campaign techniques & styles.

This Bahubali VIDEO was released amid the campaign wars of the party.

See VIDEO here:

The spoof video, which is over two minutes long, shows morphed versions of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as ‘Baahubali’ and Congress leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath, Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia and Digvijaya Singh, as his rivals.

The footage includes some of the iconic scenes from SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ and Shivraj Singh Chouhan is seen performing those stunts and mouthing dialogues. Chouhan is also seen carrying a Shiva Linga on his shoulder the way Prabhas did in the movie.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appears in a ‘cameo’ role in the hilarious video.

In the climax, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan are shown charging towards each other in a battlefield, and later a victorious Chouhan rubs sand on his chest.

The video has created quite a stir among the Twitterati, who were equal parts amazed and amused by the “creativity” shown by the man who created the video.

One of the Twitter users reacted, “Kaun kehta hai Indians creative nahi hote (Who says Indians are not creative)”

Here are some of the reactions:

Although the video was released as a part of the political campaigns, BJP leader Shivraj Dabi said that the video was not an official party release.

Recently, there has been a string of viral videos that portrayed CM Chouhan as either son of a farmer or superhero. However, Congress has also released video showing the CM Chouhan as ‘Ghoshnaveer’.