Seat Sharing Plan Between BJP & JD(U) In Upcoming 2019 Elections; BJP Gets 20

Has the BJP decided on a seat-sharing plan ahead of the 2019 elections? Who gets the lion’s share?

The seat-sharing plan between the BJP & the JD(U) has been finalized in Bihar for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to the plan, the BJP has a share of 20 seats while the JD(U) has a share of 12 seats. And the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will fight from 5-6 seats.

Reports also suggested that if the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) fights as a part of the NDA, they could be given two seats as well. Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who is the RLSP chief, had recently said that his party was making efforts to secure votes from every section of the society to help Narendra Modi get a second term in 2019. However, reports also suggested that in case Kushwaha breaks the alliance, the two seats reserved for him will be distributed between BJP and JDU.

BJP may also give one Lok Sabha seat each to the JDU in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. “Both the parties held several rounds of talks,” JD(U) state president Bashishtha Narain Singh told reporters.

The seat sharing formula in Bihar is crucial for shaping up the NDA alliance before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as Opposition too is looking to put together a united ‘federal front’ for the same.

The seat-sharing plan was finalized during BJP president Amit Shah’s recent Bihar tour, in a meeting with chief minister Nitish Kumar.