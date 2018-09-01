An Eye For An Eye: Policemen Releases Terrorists’ Family As Terrorists Do Same

In ‘an eye for an eye’ policy, the terrorists have released the policemen’s relatives as terrorists’ relatives were released too.

In Jammu Kashmir, the terrorists had kidnapped 11 relatives of policemen on Thursday evening from Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts.

And they were set free after the police quietly released the terrorists’ families.

The police had arrested the relatives of terrorists including Asadullah Naikoo, the father of Reyaz Naikoo, a self-styled “commander” of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group after four policemen were killed in a major terror attack on Wednesday. Two houses of terrorists were also set on fire. Asadullah Naikoo was among those who have been released from police custody.

The terrorists’ had retaliated by kidnapping the policemen’s kin, including a sub-inspector.

READ ALSO: Terrorists Kidnap Police Officals’ Family Members; Search Launched

According to a top police official, the police’s action towards the terrorists’ families was not sanctioned by the higher authorities.

The decision was taken to release Assadullah and other relatives of terrorists in the meeting of the top brass police officials of the state to ensure the safety of the abducted family members of police personnel.

In a tweet, Hizbul commander Reyaz Naikoo commended his men for the kidnappings and threatened to avenge “an eye for an eye”.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah condemned the abductions. While Abdullah dubbed the abductions “worrying”, Mufti said that the abductions mark a new low in our situation.