Check out the all new sexy avatar of Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson likes surprising her fans with different kinds of posts on Instagram and now the actress stunned all with a hot stunning picture.

Amy is raising temperatures with her all-black avatar in which she looks undeniably sexy. Known to flaunt her curvaceous body and sizzling looks.

Looking like a beauty killer in a black top paired with leather shorts and stilettoes, Amy kept her look sharp and sexy with her hair pushed back into a pony and red lipstick.

Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram Wild1 ? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Sep 1, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

View this post on Instagram Adios ????? A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 10, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor’s latest sizzling hot magazine photoshoot pictures