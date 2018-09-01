Kareena Kapoor’s latest sizzling hot magazine photoshoot pictures

Kareena Kapoor makes the temperature even more sore with her latest magazine shoot pictures.
Kareena Kapoor recently made her massive comeback in Bollywood with Veere Di Wedding Which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania alongside her and was one of the major box-office successes of Bollywood in 2018.
Kareena did a photo shoot recently for Hello magazine for its September issue and she looks absolutely stunning.
Let’s have a look at the pictures below:
‘Saif and I catch up over dinner every evening, we like to chat on our balcony and exchange notes on how our day has gone, and we also take out time when we travel, every two months we go away with Taimur and get some time with ourselves’ _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End
The stylish superstar, Kareena, sizzles in a structured gown with a moulded bodice, tape and polymer embroidered flounce details from Amit Aggarwal Couture, paired with a ruffled bolero jacket from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Mughal emerald frond ring from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers completes her look _ ‘Kate Moss said, ‘‘Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels‘‘‘ _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End
‘I like working out, it sends good, clean signals to the brain. It gets you refreshed early in the morning. I look forward to waking up, spending time with Taimur and then working out’ _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End
‘I am definitely not one of those mothers who says I am only busy with my child; of course I am there to love him and nurture him, to tell him what’s right and what’s wrong. I want to enjoy my time with him, but it’s important for me to also work’ _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End
Bollywood’s quintessential diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is an absolute delight in a floral off-shoulder high-low gown from Bambah, a fur jacket from The Source paired with a double fingered Mughal emerald cocktail ring from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers and metallic boots from Truffle _ “whether it is our shoot timings, holidays, we don’t like leaving him at all. It’s always about what we can do with him.Apart from work, our entire life is around Taimur.” _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End
Kareena is über-chic in a metallic crop top and wide leg pants from 431-88 by Shweta Kapur, paired with boots from Christian Louboutin _ ‘I don’t think Veere Di Wedding was a desi Sex and the City. To me it wasn’t about branded clothes and shoes and all of that;Veere had a lot many more layers, given in India so many things are taboo. It was quite path-breaking’ _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End
Meet Bebo Version 3.0. from a fitness fanatic to someone who certainly values her off-camera life more than ever – HELLO! meets a refreshingly ‘real’ actress and a highly fulfilled human being… not to mention a self-professed style creator and consumer! _ The stylish superstar, Kareena, sizzles in a structured gown with a moulded bodice, tape and polymer embroidered flounce details from Amit Aggarwal Couture, paired with a ruffled bolero jacket from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Mughal emerald frond ring from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers completes her look. _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End
