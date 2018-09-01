celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s latest sizzling hot magazine photoshoot pictures

Sep 1, 2018, 05:55 pm IST
3 minutes read
Kareena-Kapoor-Magazine-shoot

Kareena Kapoor makes the temperature even more sore with her latest magazine shoot pictures.

Kareena Kapoor recently made her massive comeback in Bollywood with Veere Di Wedding Which also featured Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania alongside her and was one of the major box-office successes of Bollywood in 2018.

Kareena did a photo shoot recently for Hello magazine for its September issue and she looks absolutely stunning.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Bollywood’s quintessential diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is an absolute delight in a floral off-shoulder high-low gown from Bambah, a fur jacket from The Source paired with a double fingered Mughal emerald cocktail ring from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers and metallic boots from Truffle _ “whether it is our shoot timings, holidays, we don’t like leaving him at all. It’s always about what we can do with him.Apart from work, our entire life is around Taimur.” _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End

A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Meet Bebo Version 3.0. from a fitness fanatic to someone who certainly values her off-camera life more than ever – HELLO! meets a refreshingly ‘real’ actress and a highly fulfilled human being… not to mention a self-professed style creator and consumer! _ The stylish superstar, Kareena, sizzles in a structured gown with a moulded bodice, tape and polymer embroidered flounce details from Amit Aggarwal Couture, paired with a ruffled bolero jacket from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Mughal emerald frond ring from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers completes her look. _ PHOTOS: @prasadnaaik HAIR: @georgiougabriel MAKE-UP: @mickeycontractor CREATIVE DIRECTION: @avantikkak STYLING: @sonampoladia JEWELRY COURTESY: @birdhichand LOCATION COURTESY:#TheHouseOfNomad, Taj Lands End

A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

Also Read: Karan Johar would marry this actress if he could

