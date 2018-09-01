InternationalLatest NewsNEWS

Earthquake Tremors Jolts Lahore and Nearby Areas

Sep 1, 2018, 08:24 pm IST
Earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore and adjoining areas on Saturday.

Earthquake tremors were felt in various areas of Punjab, including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Nankana Sahab, Pakpattan, Okara, Jarranwala, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad and other areas.

According to initial reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.3 on the Richter scale. The chief meteorologist said that the centre of the earthquake of Nankana Sahib and it’s depth was 10km.

People came out of their houses and offices out of fear

