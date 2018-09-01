Eating Food Prepared with Liquid Nitrogen is Harmful: Safety Alert Warning Issued

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to eat or handle food made by adding liquid nitrogen to it right before consumption, following reports of severe and sometimes life-threatening injuries.

According to FDA, consuming food such as ice cream, cereal or cocktails, prepared by adding liquid nitrogen at the point of sale, can cause serious injury including internal organ damage, CNN reported.

Issuing the safety alert, FDA stated that it has come to its knowledge that severing and threatening injuries like damage can be caused to skin and internal organs, by liquid nitrogen present in food or drinks.

Also Read: Try These Tips To Avoid Food Poisoning

“Injuries have occurred from handling or eating products prepared by adding liquid nitrogen immediately before consumption, even after the liquid nitrogen has fully evaporated due to the extremely low temperature of the food,” according to the FDA.

Handling or eating food items immediately after adding liquid nitrogen to it, even after the nitrogen evaporates, can lead to such injuries. FDA said that inhaling the vapour coming out of liquid nitrogen can even cause breathing difficulty, especially in people with asthma.