Losing weight is no easy feat, especially if you are looking to lose that stubborn belly fat. Here are some powerful fruits to lose weight and burn belly fat instantly

Apple

Eating an apple a day may help you lose weight and have a flat tummy. Apples are rich in dietary fibre, flavonoids and beta-carotene. All of these help you feel full for longer and further cravings and hunger pangs at bay. Consuming apples with breakfast and as a healthy mid-meal snack are two of the best ways to eat apples to cut down on belly fat.

Pineapple

We all know that pineapples are rich in vitamin C, but did you know that pineapples are also rich in weight-loss friendly fibres, just like red apples? The flesh of pineapple is a decent source of fibre, which tends to fill you up and eventually ends up inducing a sense of satiety. This would ultimately lead to less bingeing. Moreover, pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which has anti-inflammatory properties. This enzyme helps in metabolising proteins that help cutting down belly fat.

Watermelon

We all love bingeing on watermelon, but did you know that it can actually help you lose weight. Watermelon has huge water content in it, about 94%. It is also a negative calorie fruit, which refers to a fruit that tends to burn more calories during digestion than adding in. Simply put, you burn more than you eat! So, if you love eating watermelon and want to lose weight, then what are you waiting for? Have it alone, juice it, add it in smoothies and say bye-bye to belly fat.

Oranges

Add some tang to your diet with this nutrient-dense, low-calorie fruit. Orange has zero fat, is low in calories and is a rich source of anti-oxidants, which makes it one of the best weight-loss friendly fruits. It is advisable to have whole fruit over juice, to make most of its fibre content.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are again a part of all of our grocery bags, but we just don’t use it for its amazing weight loss properties. Raw tomatoes encourage the production of the amino acid called Carnitine, which is an organic molecule that plays an important role in the regulation of fatty acid and energy metabolism. Moreover, they are one of the best low-calorie fruit/veggie out there. A 100-gm tomato serving contains just 18 calories, according to USDA data. Tomatoes contain lycopene, which improves metabolism and makes your body burn fat better.

Strawberries

A bowlful of strawberries may prove very instrumental in shedding belly fat. They are rich in fibre, which keeps your hunger pangs at bay. You can use them to top your cereals or even blend them in smoothies. A 100-gram serving of strawberries include 32 calories and 2 grams of fibre. So, if you are on a weight loss spree, then you need to save up on the calories you take. Eat strawberries!

Guava

Add this green, crunchy fruit to your weight loss diet and you are sorted. Guava is packed with proteins and good quality fibre. Both protein and fibre takes little long to digest, which keeps you full for a longer duration of time and prevents you from bingeing on other fattening foods. Guava eaten in any form aids better bowel movement and promotes digestion. A healthy digestion further promotes a healthy weight loss.