Step Away From Traditional Malai Kofta – Healthy Non-Fried Malai Kofta Curry

This Malai Kofta recipe is a delicious preparation paneer and potato balls simmered in a spiced tomato gravy. This recipe of kofta is a healthy twist to the traditionally deep fried kofta recipes that you would make.

Healthy Non-Fried Malai Kofta Curry

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 40 minutes

Total in: 60 minutes

Makes: 4 servings

Ingredients

For Malai Koftas

3 Potatoes (Aloo), boiled and mashed

200 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese) , crumbled

1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

2 tablespoons Gram flour (besan)

1 tablespoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)

Raisins, a handful, to stuff the kofta’s

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil, for cooking

For Gravy

1 inch Ginger

4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon Honey

2 cups Homemade tomato puree

1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder

1/2 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1/4 cup Fresh cream

Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves), for garnishing

Salt, to taste

Cooking oil, for cooking

How to make