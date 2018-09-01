Step Away From Traditional Malai Kofta – Healthy Non-Fried Malai Kofta Curry

This Malai Kofta recipe is a delicious preparation paneer and potato balls simmered in a spiced tomato gravy. This recipe of kofta is a healthy twist to the traditionally deep fried kofta recipes that you would make.
Healthy Non-Fried Malai Kofta Curry
Prep in: 20 minutes
Cooks in: 40 minutes
Total in: 60 minutes
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
For Malai Koftas
- 3 Potatoes (Aloo), boiled and mashed
- 200 grams Paneer (Homemade Cottage Cheese) , crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon Cumin (Jeera) powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 2 tablespoons Gram flour (besan)
- 1 tablespoon Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves)
- Raisins, a handful, to stuff the kofta’s
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil, for cooking
For Gravy
- 1 inch Ginger
- 4 cloves Garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon Honey
- 2 cups Homemade tomato puree
- 1 teaspoon Coriander (Dhania) Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Garam masala powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
- 1/4 cup Fresh cream
- Kasuri Methi (Dried Fenugreek Leaves), for garnishing
- Salt, to taste
- Cooking oil, for cooking
How to make
- To begin making the Malai Kofta Recipe, combine all the ingredients for the koftas in a bowl and divide them into lemon size balls.
- Flatten the balls in the palm of your hands and place a couple of raisins in the centre. Close the kofta dough back into a ball and keep aside.
- The next step is to cook the Malai Koftas either in the Kuzhi Paniyaram Pan
- If you plan to use the Kuzhi Paniyaram Pan; then place the kofta balls in the pan’s cavities; drizzle the koftas with a little oil and pan fry them until golden brown on both sides. You will have to flip the kofta balls so they fry on all sides evenly.
- The next step is to make the Kofta Curry
- Heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan; add in the grated ginger and garlic sauté for a few seconds. Stir in the tomato puree, honey, turmeric powder, cardamom powder, garam masala powder, salt and chilli powder to taste.
- Bring the kofta curry to a boil and simmer for a couple of minutes till the tomatoes get cooked through.
- Finally, add in the cream and the kasuri methi and stir it into the kofta curry. Add in the cooked malai koftas, cover the pan and simmer until the curry and flavours get absorbed into the koftas.
- Adjust the consistency of the malai kofta curry by adding water if required. Do make sure to check the salt and spice levels and adjust according to your taste.
- Serve the delicious Malai Kofta Curry for a quick and healthy weeknight dinner.
