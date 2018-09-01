Here you can find some un believable weird habits of Bollywood celebrities : See Pics

Often looking at Bollywood stars we think that they are beautiful and they can not have any bad habit. But they have so many bad habits.

Salman Khan:

Salman Khan is addicted to alcohol and smoking and his anger sometimes goes out of his way.

Aamir Khan:

When Aamir is busy working with post production, he does a great deal of smoker and it seems as if a fireplace is continuously washing the smoke.

Shahrukh Khan:

Shahrukh Khan had said in an interview that he used to wear most shoes and sometimes fall asleep while wearing a shoe. Shahrukh is a bad habit of my coffee and smoking and he has been caught with cigarettes at times.

Shahid Kapoor:

Shahid Kapoor has a tremendous habit of smoking and coffee, and despite lakh attempts, he is not able to leave it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

You must be surprised to know that Kareena Kapoor has a bad habit of nicking nails, due to which her nails are always small. And because of this, Kareena has to use the Artificial Nails.

Rani Mukherjee :

Her day starts with a puff and she never goes to bed with smoking a cigarette.