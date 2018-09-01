Here you can find some un believable weird habits of Bollywood celebrities : See Pics

celebritiesLatest NewsNEWS

Often looking at Bollywood stars we think that they are beautiful and they can not have any bad habit. But they have so many bad habits.

Salman Khan:

Salman Khan is addicted to alcohol and smoking and his anger sometimes goes out of his way.

Aamir Khan:

When Aamir is busy working with post production, he does a great deal of smoker and it seems as if a fireplace is continuously washing the smoke.

Shahrukh Khan:

Shahrukh Khan had said in an interview that he used to wear most shoes and sometimes fall asleep while wearing a shoe. Shahrukh is a bad habit of my coffee and smoking and he has been caught with cigarettes at times.

Shahid Kapoor:

Shahid Kapoor has a tremendous habit of smoking and coffee, and despite lakh attempts, he is not able to leave it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

 

You must be surprised to know that Kareena Kapoor has a bad habit of nicking nails, due to which her nails are always small. And because of this, Kareena has to use the Artificial Nails.

Rani Mukherjee : 

Her day starts with a puff and she never goes to bed with smoking a cigarette.

 

