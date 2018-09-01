Man arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl in Kerala flood relief camp

A 20-year-old man arrested in Aluva relief camp for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl of the same camp. The arrested person has been identified as Ahmed Munsir (20), son of Moid-heen of Kalkar house of Angadimukal in Battoor village, Kasaragod.

As per the complaint filed by the girl, the incident happened on August 21, when both the girl’s family and the accused were at the relief camp. The accused had approached the child posing as a friend and started to chat with her. Ahmed then touched the girl with the intention of sexually abusing her.

The scared girl suddenly informed her parents. After they alerted the police on the same, the accused escaped from the camp and went into hiding. Following the details of the accused given by the girl, the police received information about his location that he was working in a bakery in Aluva and later arrested him from a rented room here.

“The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” police officials said. The accused was arrested by a police team led by Aluva East SHO Vishal Johnson.