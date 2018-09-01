InternationalLatest NewsNEWS

Two Afghanistan Taliban Commanders Killed in US-Led Airstrike

The United States deployed its troops in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks, fighting Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and overthrowing the Taliban

Sep 1, 2018, 06:31 pm IST
Two leaders of the Taliban movement have been killed in airstrikes conducted by the US-led coalition near the Afghan city of Qalat in the southern province of Zabul, media reported on Saturday, citing local police official.

According to the official, the aircraft of the US-led coalition forces conducted the sorties against Taliban hideouts in Amki area, on Friday afternoon, killing Mullah Asad and Mullah Sangari, the commanders on the spot and injuring a few others. Mayar, however, didn’t provide more details, Xinhua news agency reported. Taliban militants have not made any comments so far.

Also Read: Taliban Kidnap Nearly 200 passengers after denying Afghan Ceasefire

The United States deployed its troops in Afghanistan following the 9/11 attacks, fighting Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and overthrowing the Taliban, which seized power in 1996.

