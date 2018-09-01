Watch-Airport Security Staff’s Dance Goes Viral: Social Media Use Banned

The video of a female member of Airport Security Force (ASF) dancing on a Bollywood number has gone viral on social media.

This woman from Lahore Airport uploaded her video where she is dancing on ‘Nakhra Tera ni’ wearing her uniform.

See Video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Also Read: Newly-made Ceiling of Airport starts Leaking after a Heavy rain: See Video

Following this video, the ASF staff in Lahore has been restricted to use social media while on duty.

Moreover, a departmental action will be taken against the woman for uploading her video while other ASF personnel will now have to pay the price as they have been warned of using social media while on duty.

Source: Urdupoint