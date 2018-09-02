celebritiesCinemaentertainment

Alia Bhatt opens up about her retirement from Bollywood after marriage

Sep 2, 2018, 04:03 pm IST
Celebrities have been seen taking up the instagram ‘Ask me a challenge question’ and coming up with some interesting replies that gave social media a source of entertainment. Alia Bhatt who just reached 23 million has been on number cloud 9. When she was asked if she would stop acting after her marriage, she told her fan:

and then when she was asked to choose between Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory

The speculation of romance brewing between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began ever since they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in Bulgaria. The rumours gained momentum after the couple entered the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja walking hand-in-hand.

Reports say that the duo seems to be taking their relationship to the next level and have also been spotted spending quality time with each other’s family.

