Suhana Khan’s Boyfriend Spotted late night with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela: See Pics

Ahaan, who is best friends with SRK’s daughter Suhana, was recently in the news for his close friendship with Miss World Manushi Chhillar, was seen hanging out with Urvashi. The two stepped out of the restaurant together as the paparazzi clicked them. Urvashi looked hot in a red top and ripped denims while Ahaan opted for a casual all- black avatar.

Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, too, is set to star in Student of the Year 2 while Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has already made her magazine cover debut. Also, Ahaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon. While the project that he is going to be a part of is still kept under the wraps, it is confirmed that he will be starting to shoot real soon.

On the work front, while there’s been no official announcement on Suhana’s Bollywood debut, it seems she will dip toes in Bollywood pretty soon once she completes her education.