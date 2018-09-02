Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda launches new fashion label- See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda launched her new fashion line in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising on Saturday and the inaugural event was attended by the creme de la creme of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo from last night’s launch event, which features Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda. Big B captioned the photo: “Proud of you Shweta and all those that put together.” In another Instagram post shared by Amitabh Bachchan, he can be seen hugging his daughter Shweta and the photo caption read: “Love you Mama. So proud of you.”

Amitabh Bachchan, who often curates his experiences on his official blog, wrote: “Shweta opens her brand of fashion along with her friend Monisha and the opening is a delight for a Father. All the goods sold out within hours. It is young and select and affordable and so trendy. The effort made by all has been so exhilarating and filled with the pride of all those friends that came in numbers to encourage and wish her. Jjust so comforting to sit aside and enjoy the love she gets. Gushing with pride and love. Children do this for us.”

Also Read : People who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination are in power today, says actress Swara Bhaskar

Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s younger brother Abhishek Bachchan also dedicated an Instagram post for her “huge achievement”. “Style personified! When you do something of your own and by yourself, that’s a huge achievement. Well done Shwetdi for the launch of mxsworld and congratulations Monisha Jaising. May MxS be the hugest success. So, so proud of you. Love you,” his post read.